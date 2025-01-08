MakeMyTrip introduces 'part payment option' for international flight bookings: Check details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE MakeMyTrip has offered a new payment option.

Online travel company MakeMyTrip has launched a part payment feature for international flight bookings. It will enable travellers to confirm their tickets by paying only 10% to 40% of the total fare upfront. The percentage of the initial payment will depend on factors such as the airline, travel route, and the time between booking and travel. Travellers can pay the remaining balance either before their travel date or within 45 days of booking, whichever comes first, without incurring any additional charges.

"This industry-first feature addresses a common pain point for travellers, particularly larger families or groups, who may find it challenging to pay the entire ticket amount upfront when booking an international flight. Users opting for the part payment option can modify their confirmed bookings after completing the full payment as per fare rules," MakeMyTrip said in a statement.

What did company's COO say?

Saujanya Shrivastava, Chief Operating Officer -- Flights, Holidays & Gulf, MakeMyTrip, said, "This industry-first part-payment feature exemplifies our commitment, empowering more Indians to book international flights with greater convenience and flexibility." The initial response has been encouraging, with adoption observed among solo travellers, pairs, and families for both long-haul and short-haul international flights, the company said.

MakeMyTrip introduces multi-currency payment option

Earlier in November last year, MakeMyTrip announced the introduction of multi-currency payment options to boost inbound tourism. The launch of the multi-currency feature will help connect international travellers directly with the company's extensive supply network, offering accommodation in over 2,100 cities across India, the company said in a statement.

"This feature simplifies payments in the currency of their choice for the Indian Diaspora spread across the globe, as well as our international customers, while also laying the foundation for greater adoption of the MakeMyTrip platform among inbound international travellers," MakeMyTrip co-founder and Group CEO Rajesh Magow had said.