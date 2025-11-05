Make in India turns Yamuna Expressway into a foreign investment hotspot, boosts real estate demand As factories and manufacturing units begin operations, the need for quality housing, modern workspaces, and lifestyle infrastructure is accelerating.

Noida:

As Delhi-NCR’s real estate recalibrates its growth trajectory, the Yamuna Expressway paves its way, emerging as the new frontier of India’s industrial resurgence. The latest Rs 900-crore investment commitment by Japan’s Kyowa Leather Cloth Company (Toyota Group) and Meira Corporation marks more than just another FDI milestone—it signals deep global confidence in the region’s potential. Backed by the Central Government’s Make in India mission and Uttar Pradesh’s progressive industrial policies, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Area (YEIDA) is evolving into a thriving hub for advanced manufacturing and technology-driven enterprises. Its proximity to the upcoming Noida International Airport further strengthens its appeal, offering seamless global supply chain connectivity and setting the stage for a powerful convergence of industry, infrastructure, and real estate growth.

Robust infrastructure development

According to the latest Cushman and Wakefield report, Gautam Buddha Nagar, which covers Noida, Greater Noida, and the Yamuna Expressway, has gained momentum with 10,242 launches across the first nine months of 2025 — a 54 per cent increase on a YoY basis — supported by robust infrastructure development, competitive pricing, and growth expectations around the Noida International Airport.

The Yamuna Expressway, the upcoming Delhi-Mumbai Expressway link, and proposed metro extensions are converging to create a seamless movement corridor for goods, talent, and capital. These foreign investments, therefore, are not isolated inflows but part of a deeper structural shift—one that reflects India’s transition toward globally competitive, self-sustaining industrial-urban ecosystems.

Further, the influx of industrial investments is already setting off a ripple effect across the real estate spectrum. As factories and manufacturing units begin operations, the need for quality housing, modern workspaces, and lifestyle infrastructure is accelerating.

Strong policy and infrastructure framework

Moreover, the rapid transformation along the Yamuna Expressway is rooted in a strong policy and infrastructure framework that has steadily built investor confidence. Uttar Pradesh’s proactive industrial policies, ranging from simplified approval processes to fiscal incentives and dedicated sectoral parks, have positioned the state as one of India’s most business-friendly destinations. The YEIDA Master Plan reinforces this intent, with a clear vision for integrated industrial, residential, and commercial development supported by world-class connectivity.

According to Sahil Agarwal, CEO of Nimbus Realty, the data confirms what we’ve been witnessing on the ground.

"With infrastructure projects like the Noida International Airport taking shape, the Yamuna Expressway has become a focal point for both residential and commercial expansion. On the commercial front, office rentals remain healthy along the corridor, driven not only by India-focused businesses but also by MNCs and GCCs increasingly choosing Noida-Greater as a strategic base for their operations. IT service companies and multinational corporations have established major offices in Noida-Greater Noida, contributing to the region's infrastructural growth. This has led to a 60-70 per cent increase in land values around the airport, mainly in the last 3 years. As developers, these trends reinforce our confidence in the region’s potential, paving the way for NCR to continue setting benchmarks for both residential and commercial real estate, with exciting opportunities ahead,” he said.

According to Sanjeev Arora, Director, 360 Realtors, Noida International Airport will transform the Yamuna expressway region into a bustling real estate, retail and lifestyle hub.

"The airport, once operational, will manage 12 million passengers. Once fully completed, the airport will manage 70 million passengers, making it one of the biggest airports not just in India but also in pan-Asia. Such a mammoth-sized project will create a gold rush among developers, hotel players, tourism & infra companies, retailers, etc, to come up with world-class projects matching changed demand. It is estimated that the airport will unlock 200,000 new jobs, which will fuel a huge amount of real estate demand. The airport project will also catalyse a chain of mega infra push such as industrial parks, commercial complexes, logistics hubs, townships, business & IT parks, etc. Already, work is going full swing on a 1000-acre film city project, which will channelise an investment of Rs 1,500 crore in the first phase. A 172-acre aerocity and a 174-acre multimodal logistics hub have also been planned in the vicinity. Similarly, there are multiple industrial parks taking shape near the airport and the Jewar area,” Arora concluded.