Maharashtra govt to set up media centre to monitor news content, to spend Rs 10 crore Media centre to monitor news content: The centre, to work from 8 am to 10 pm every day, will be handled by the Directorate of Information and Publicity.

Media centre to monitor news content: The Maharashtra government will establish a media monitoring centre to analyse news content from print, electronic, and digital media, with an allocated budget of Rs 10 crore for the initiative. The centre will collect and examine factual and misleading news reports across various media platforms and prepare factual reports based on its analysis, according to a government resolution (GR) published on Wednesday.

"If there is a misleading news, it will be clarified in real-time. If there is a negative news, clarification will be given expeditiously," it said.

Why was media centre needed?

The government order stated that the need for the media monitoring centre arose due to the increase in publications, channels, and digital platforms, highlighting the necessity to monitor news related to government schemes and policies under one umbrella.

The media monitoring centre, which will operate daily from 8 am to 10 pm, will be managed by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR), according to the government resolution.

The government has granted both administrative and financial approval for the centre's establishment.

A professional consultant will be appointed through an e-tender process for a period of one year to collect government-related news in PDF format. The news content will be categorised into sections such as positive or negative news, departments, issues, incidents, and individuals.

For electronic media content, the consultant will provide hourly alerts regarding news trends, mood, and tone.

The consultant will be hired through an e-tender process for a period of one year. The Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) is authorised to extend the consultant's term to two years if the work is found to be satisfactory. The term should not exceed more than three years, the GR said.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Language war in Maharashtra? Aaditya Thackeray says language of Mumbai is Marathi

Also Read: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says Abu Azmi will be arrested over Aurangzeb remark