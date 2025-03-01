Commercial LPG prices hiked by Rs 6 from today | Check latest rates in your city Oil marketing companies have hiked commercial LPG cylinder prices by Rs 6, effective March 1, 2025. The 19-kg cylinder now costs Rs 1,803 in Delhi, Rs 1,913 in Kolkata, Rs 1,755.50 in Mumbai, and Rs 1,965.50 in Chennai. However, domestic LPG prices remain unchanged since August 2024.

Oil marketing companies have announced a price hike of Rs 6 for commercial LPG cylinders across India, effective Saturday, March 1. The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has increased from Rs 1,797 to Rs 1,803, while rates for 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders remain unchanged since August 2024.

Smallest March 1 hike in five years

This year's Rs 6 increase is the smallest price hike recorded on March 1 in the last five years. In contrast, March 2023 saw a steep rise of Rs 352 per cylinder. Although there was a minor relief of Rs 7 on Budget Day for the 19-kg commercial cylinder, the latest revision negates that benefit.

Latest commercial LPG prices – City-wise breakdown

As per data from Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), here are the updated rates for 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders across major cities:

Delhi – Rs 1,803 (up from Rs 1,797)

Kolkata – Rs 1,913 (up from Rs 1,907)

Mumbai – Rs 1,755.50 (up from Rs 1,749.50)

Chennai – Rs 1,965.50 (up from Rs 1,959.50)

No change in domestic LPG cylinder prices

While commercial LPG prices have been revised, domestic LPG cylinder rates remain unchanged. As of March 1, 2025, the prices for 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders in major cities are:

Delhi – Rs 803

Kolkata – Rs 829

Mumbai – Rs 802.50

Chennai – Rs 818.50

Lucknow – Rs 840.50

