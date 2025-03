Clash at Indo-Bangladesh border leaves BSF jawan, intruder injured A BSF jawan and a Bangladeshi intruder were injured in a violent clash at the Indo-Bangladesh border in Tripura’s Sepahijala district. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police arrested 16 illegal Bangladeshi migrants in a crackdown across Maharashtra.

A violent clash erupted along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Tripura’s Sepahijala district on February 28, leaving a BSF jawan and a Bangladeshi intruder injured.