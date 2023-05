Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Wednesday reported over a 5-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 13,191 crore in March 2023 quarter, company's regulatory filing report said.

The LIC recorded a multi-fold increase in the net profit to Rs 35,997 crore for Financial Year 2022-23.

