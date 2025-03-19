Jammu to Srinagar Vande Bharat: Ahead of train launch, IRCTC unveils tour package for Kashmir – Check details The IRCTC JANNAT- E- KASHMIR package will include onward and return airfare on Indigo airline. The flight will depart from Lucknow Airport.

Ahead of the launch of the Vande Bharat Express train between Jammu and Srinagar, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC ) has unveiled a tour package for Kashmir Valley. The tour will start in April and a total of 30 passengers can be accommodated in the tour. The journey will be through flight. Here are all the details of the package.

IRCTC Package Name

The name of the package offered by the IRCTC is JANNAT- E- KASHMIR

IRCTC JANNAT- E- KASHMIR Destinations Covered

According to the information shared, the package will cover four destinations - Srinagar, Sonamarg, Pahalgam and Gulmarg.

IRCTC JANNAT- E- KASHMIR Tour Dates

The first departure is scheduled on April 19, 2025 and the second departure is scheduled on April 24, 2025. The tours will end on April 24 and April 29 respectively.

For the IRCTC Jannat-E-Kashmir tour package, the mode of travel from Lucknow to Srinagar will be through IndiGo Airline (6E-2026/2747) at 08:25 hrs. After that, a bus will be there to accompany the travellers to the hotel and to visit other destinations and sightseeing.

IRCTC JANNAT- E- KASHMIR Tour Inclusion

The IRCTC JANNAT- E- KASHMIR package will include onward and return airfare on Indigo airline. The flight will depart from Lucknow Airport. According to the information shared by IRCTC, sightseeing will be as per the itinerary by non-AC vehicle on a sharing basis.

During the tour, travellers will get one night stay at House Boat and the package includes 5 breakfasts and 5 dinners. Apart from this, travellers will be spending three nights at Srinagar Hotel and one night at Pehalgam Hotel.

IRCTC JANNAT- E- KASHMIR Tour Cancellation Policy

Travellers must note that they will not be entitled to a refund in case they cancel the booking within 7 days of the departure. However, only 30 per cent of the package cost will be deducted if they decided to cancel the booking 21 days prior to the departure date.