Italy offers golden visa: Indians can apply too, check terms and conditions

Italy, renowned for its beautiful locations and world-famous cuisine, is one of the most attractive countries in the world, a dream destination for many. If you too want to visit Italy and spend a long time there, this news is for you. Yes, with Italy's Golden Visa, you can not only live there for a long time but also study and work. Italy's Golden Visa is an investor visa that grants residence permits to citizens of many other countries, including Indians, upon investment.

Golden Visa was launched in 2017

The Italian government introduced the Golden Visa, also known as the Investor Visa, in 2017 to promote foreign direct investment. The Italian Golden Visa is valid for two years and can be renewed for a further three years. Furthermore, if you continue to invest in Italy, it can be extended. With the Italian Golden Visa, you also have the opportunity to travel throughout the Schengen Area.

Investment Options

To obtain an Italian Golden Visa, you must invest in four main ways. The first option is to invest €250,000 (approximately ₹2.57 crore). The second option is to form an Italian limited company, in which you must invest €500,000 (approximately ₹5.15 crore). The third option is to invest €2 million (approximately ₹20.6 crore) in Italian government bonds. The fourth option is to donate €1 million (approximately ₹10.3 crore) to a charitable initiative.

Let us inform you that, in addition to the amount mentioned above, you will need to pay several other fees separately, including the residence permit fee, the legal fee, the renewal fee, etc.

Who can apply for an Italian Golden Visa?

You must be 18 years of age or older.

You must have a valid passport from your country of residence.

You must be a non-EU/EEA/Swiss citizen.

You must have sufficient funds for investment.

You must invest within three months of entering Italy.

You must submit documentation for your funds.

You must not have any criminal records pending against you.

You must have health insurance.

When applying for an Italian Golden Visa, keep in mind that it's designed for those who want to invest in Italy. If you don't want to invest in Italy, this is not only an inappropriate option but also a very expensive one.