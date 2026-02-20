IRCTC makes Aadhaar verification mandatory for advance, tatkal booking: All you need to know

New Delhi:

If you travel by train, this update is important for you. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has made Aadhaar verification mandatory for booking train tickets online. Under the new rules, passengers must complete Aadhaar authentication to verify their identity before booking tickets. This measure ensures that tickets are booked by the correct person and is expected to reduce fraudulent bookings on the platform.

Transparent and secure ticket booking

According to IRCTC, this step has been introduced to benefit passengers by making it easier to obtain Tatkal and Advance Reservation Period (ARP) tickets.

As reported by The Indian Express, Aadhaar verification will make the ticket booking process more transparent. It will also strengthen security and help reduce fraud.

Rules for Advance Reservation Period (ARP) tickets

IRCTC has clarified that only passengers who have completed Aadhaar verification will be allowed to book tickets on the first day of the Advance Reservation Period (ARP). Users who have not authenticated their Aadhaar will not be permitted to book tickets on the first day of ARP.

Aadhaar Mandatory for Tatkal Ticket Booking

Aadhaar verification will now also be compulsory for booking Tatkal tickets. This move aims to prevent misuse and abuse of the high-demand Tatkal quota.

According to IRCTC, Aadhaar-based authentication has significantly reduced the creation of fake and unauthorised user accounts. This helps ensure fair and accurate distribution of ARP and Tatkal tickets.

Meanwhile, IRCTC has launched an e-pantry service for the convenience of rail passengers. Through this service, passengers can book their food orders before their journey and receive them delivered to their berths after the journey begins. IRCTC has launched this service on only 25 trains so far. This service will be available only on those trains where food is not included in the ticket fare. Furthermore, this service by IRCTC will be very beneficial for passengers on trains where an onboard pantry is not available.

