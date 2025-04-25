After stock split, this infra company signs MoU for commercial project in Gurugram Earlier, the company said in a filing that it has sold a non-agricultural leasehold land in Surat to Samprati Buildcon Private for a lumpsum consideration of Rs 60,00,00,000.

Mumbai:

RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd, which recently announced a 10:1 stock split to increase share liquidity and diversify its investor base, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a project in Haryana's Gurugram.

According to information shared with exchanges, the company has signed the MoU with Bigbull Infrabuild for the development of a commercial/multi-storied retirement housing project in Gurugram.

"Company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Bigbull Infrabuild Private Limited for development of Commercial/multi-storied Retirement Housing Project on Company’s land admeasuring, in aggregate 2.8375 acres, located in Sector-70a, the revenue estate of Village Palra, Sub-Tehsil Badshahpur, Gurgaon, Haryana, India," the company said in an exchange filing.

As per the details available, the revenue sharing between the landowner and the developer would be 31.5 per cent and 68.5 per cent, respectively.

Earlier, the company said in a filing that it has sold a non-agricultural leasehold land in Surat to Samprati Buildcon Private for a lump sum consideration of Rs 60,00,00,000.

"The approved slump sale pertains to the sale of the Company’s non-agricultural leasehold land, admeasuring 10667.52 sq. mtrs, carved out from Final Plot No. 98, of Town Planning Scheme No.7 (Anjana), situated within the limits of Surat Municipal Corporation, Taluka Surat City, District Surat," the filing said.

RDB Infrastructure and Power is engaged primarily in the business of real estate construction, development and other related activities.