Indian Railways to launch super app soon: You can book tickets, monitor schedules, check these services

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Indian Railways

Here comes a piece of good news for the train passengers. The Indian Railways is planning to launch one of its highly anticipated super app by the end of December 2024. The new app, which is different from the existing IRCTC platform, will integrate multiple services in one platform to make the travel more convenient and efficient for millions of passengers across the country.

The upcoming new app, being developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), will integrate several railway services into a single platform to provide more convenience for passengers. The new super app will be an amalgamation of several existing mobile apps that deal with railway-linked services.

The new app will offer a host of services, such as booking passenger and platform tickets and checking train status. The new app will also allow users to book tickets, purchase platform passes, monitor schedules, check train status and perform other tasks.

New super app: Here's what to expect