Indian Railways to launch super app soon: You can book tickets, monitor schedules, check these services

Here comes a piece of good news for the train passengers. The Indian Railways is planning to launch one of its highly anticipated super app by the end of December 2024. The new app, which is different from the existing IRCTC platform, will integrate multiple services in one platform to make the travel more convenient and efficient for millions of passengers across the country.
The upcoming new app, being developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), will integrate several railway services into a single platform to provide more convenience for passengers. The new super app will be an amalgamation of several existing mobile apps that deal with railway-linked services.
The new app will offer a host of services, such as booking passenger and platform tickets and checking train status. The new app will also allow users to book tickets, purchase platform passes, monitor schedules, check train status and perform other tasks.
New super app: Here's what to expect
- The upcoming new app will act as a comprehensive digital companion for railway travellers as passengers will be able to book train tickets seamlessly without switching between different apps or platforms. The passengers can check everything from checking seat availability to choosing preferred classes and applying for concessions.
- With the new app, the Indian Railways will allow passengers to generate platform passes directly through the super app and the new feature will be helpful for those who wish to accompany loved ones to the station without enduring long queues at ticket counters.
- The new app will allow travellers to pre-order meals from a wide selection of partner restaurants and vendors. The new features will ensure that passengers can enjoy fresh and high-quality meals delivered right to their seats.
- The super app will also give information about the real-time train running status and will provide accurate and up-to-the-minute updates on train locations, estimated arrival times, and potential delays.