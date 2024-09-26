Good news for train passengers: Railways to launch Kavach rail safety system by this date, check features

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO During the check of the trial, Ashwini Vaishnaw praised the Kavach as the future of rail safety.

Here comes a piece of good news for the safety of train passengers. The Indian Railways is all set to launch the kavach rail safety system soon for safety of all trains. In this regard, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw conducted a detailed review of the 'Kavach' Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system and check the critical upgrades and successful trials between Sawai Madhopur and Indargarh stations in Rajasthan under the West Central Railway Zone.

The trial of the kavach demonstrated the system’s capability to prevent accidents in seven different emergency scenarios, solidifying its role as a game-changer in rail safety.

During the check of the trial, Ashwini Vaishnaw praised the Kavach as the “future of rail safety,” and highlighted plans to install the system in 10,000 locomotives and along 9,000 km of railway tracks in the first phase. he added that a nationwide deployment is targeted for December 2030.

Kavach rail safety system: Check features

Speed to halt: During its trial, the Kavach automatically stopped the train 50 metres from a red signal without any input from the driver.

Speed restrictions: During its run at 130 kmph, Kavach reduced the speed to 120 kmph in caution zones, restoring it to 130 kmph after exiting.

Loop line safety: The system reduced the train’s speed to a safe 30 kmph on loop lines automatically.

Station master alert: After being flagged by the station master, the Kavach rail safety system halted the train immediately for safety.

Cab signalling: Apart from this, the Kavach rail safety system also provided continuous cab signalling, displaying the next signal on the loco’s cab throughout the journey.

What is Kavach rail safety system?

Developed by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), the What is Kavach rail safety system automatically applies brakes in emergency situations where the driver may fail to act. There was an increasing demand for improved safety measures after several high-profile rail accidents and now Kavach is seen as a crucial addition to India’s railway safety infrastructure.