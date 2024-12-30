Train e-ticket not valid without this | Read before boarding else TT may impose fine or deboard you

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Indian Railways rule: Traveling by train is one of the most convenient and cost-effective modes of transport in India. To make it even easier, the railways offer the option to book tickets online from anywhere, allowing you to secure your ticket from the comfort of your home and travel on the scheduled date. However, did you know that, apart from your ticket, there is another crucial item you must have to travel by train or your e-ticket will be considered invalid? Let’s find out what it is.

You must have THIS along with ticket

If you have purchased your ticket from the railway counter, there's no issue, as nothing extra is required. However, if you have booked your tickets online, it is essential to carry a valid photo ID along with your e-ticket while traveling. Without a valid ID proof, the Train Ticket Examiner (TTE) has the authority to impose a fine or can also deboard you from the train mid-way.

Acceptable IDs include a voter ID card, Aadhaar card, driving license, passport, or any other government-issued ID with your photo and name.

You will be treated as travelling without ticket

According to the Indian Railways, if you have booked a ticket online and have not brought the original ID proof with you, then you will be treated as travelling without a ticket. The Railways have the right to impose a fine on such travellers as well as deboard them from the train. Even if you have a confirmed ticket, but without ID proof, your ticket will be considered completely useless.

The fine you are charged will depend on the class you are traveling in. First, the TTE will collect the full fare for the journey from the boarding point to your destination. Additionally, if you are traveling in an AC coach, you will be fined Rs 440, while in a sleeper coach, the fine will be Rs 220.

Will you get seat?

If you think that after paying the fare and fine, you can continue your journey comfortably in your seat, you might be mistaken. Once the TTE cancels your e-ticket, your seat will be gone. Even after paying the ticket fare and fine, you won’t be allowed to reclaim your seat. If the TTE does not agree with you, he can even ask you to get off the train.

