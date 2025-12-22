Indian Railways beats China, Japan in this key sector - Check full details here Today, 14 railway zones in the country are completely electrified, including major zones like Central, Eastern, Northern, and Western Railways.

New Delhi:

Known as the lifeline of the nation, the Indian Railways has achieved a remarkable feat, surpassing even the world's leading railway powers. Taking a significant stride, the Indian Railways has successfully electrified 99.2 per cent of its broad-gauge network. This implies that most trains will now run on electricity instead of diesel. The latest development not only marks a major technological achievement but will also deliver significant environmental benefits and fuel savings.

India nears 100 per cent target

Indian Railways’ latest achievement has put it ahead of leading railway powers like the UK, Russia, and China. In the mentioned countries, a large portion of the railway networks remains unelectrified. As India nears a 100 per cent target, this demonstrates the pace at which Indian Railways is embracing a modern, environmentally friendly outlook.

According to the Ministry of Railways, while India is reaching almost 100 per cent electrification on its railway networks, 82 per cent in China, 52 per cent in Russia, and only 39 per cent of the railway network has been electrified so far.

The electrification of rail networks has been done at a rapid pace over the previous decade. Between 2014 and 2025, 46,900 route kilometres of railway lines were electrified, which is more than double the total electrification achieved in the previous 60 years.

Here’s a list of remarkable feats by the Indian Railways in terms of rail network electrification:

Today, 14 railway zones in the country are completely electrified, including major zones like Central, Eastern, Northern, and Western Railways.

Additionally, 25 states and union territories have completed 100 per cent electrification of their broad-gauge networks.

The entire network in Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, and Mizoram in Northeast India has also been electrified.

The state of Assam is in the final stages with 92 per cent electrification.

This achievement of the Indian Railways entails a major benefit—strengthening its environment-friendly profile.