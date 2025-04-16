ATMs in Trains! India's first train ATM installed on board Panchavati Express The ATM has been installed in collaboration with the Bank of Maharashtra and passengers will be able to avail of the services soon.

Mumbai:

ATM in Trains: In a bid to provide train travellers with an option of withdrawing cash during the train journey, the Central Railway (CR) has installed an automated teller machine (ATM) onboard the Mumbai-Manmad Panchavati Express. According to officials, this has been done on an experimental basis.

The ATM has been installed in an air-conditioned chair car coach of the daily express service. The ATM has been installed in collaboration with the Bank of Maharashtra, and passengers will be able to avail of the services soon.

"The ATM has been installed on board the Panchavati Express on an experimental basis," CR's chief public relations officer Swapnil Nila said on Tuesday.

According to the railway officials, the ATM has been put up in a cubicle at the rear end of the coach, a space earlier used as a makeshift pantry.

A shutter door has been provided to ensure safety and accessibility while the train is in motion, they said.

The necessary coach modification was undertaken at the Manmad Railway Workshop, the official said.

The Panchavati Express operates daily between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai and Manmad Junction in the neighbouring Nashik district. It takes around 4.35 hours to complete its one-way journey in about

It is one of the popular trains on the route due to convenient timing for the intercity journey.

Meanwhile, the Central Railway (CR) is introducing 14 new air-conditioned local train services from today on its main line in Mumbai. The move is expected to provide a huge relief to commuters during summer.

With this, the total number of AC services on the main line has increased from 66 to 80 on weekdays. According to the Central Railway, it will be "a significant boost to passenger comfort".

"The new AC services will replace existing non-AC services, maintaining the total suburban service count at 1,810 daily," the release said.