India's wholesale price inflation rises to 2.37 per cent in December

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Wholesale price inflation: India’s wholesale price index (WPI) in December rose to 2.37 per cent from 1.89 per cent in November 2024, according to government data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday. As per the ministry, this led to a spike in manufactured products even though prices of food items eased.

"Positive rate of inflation in December 2024 is primarily due to increase in prices of food articles, manufacture of food products, other manufacturing, manufacture of textiles and non-food articles etc.," the ministry said.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation was 1.89 per cent in November 2024. It was 0.86 per cent in December 2023.

Inflation in food articles items to eased to 8.47 pc

As per the data, inflation in food items eased to 8.47 per cent in December 2024, as against 8.63 per cent in November. Inflation in vegetable stood at 28.65 per cent, as against 28.57 per cent in November.

Inflation in potato continued to be high at 93.20 per cent, and in onion it spiked to 16.81 per cent in December.

Among food items, cereals, pulses, wheat saw easing in inflation in December.

The fuel and power category witnessed a deflation of 3.79 per cent in December, against a deflation of 5.83 per cent in November. In manufactured items, inflation was 2.14 per cent, against 2 per cent in November.

Retail inflation data released on Monday showed that consumer price index (CPI) based inflation eased to 4-month low of 5.22 per cent in December on easing food prices.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Net direct tax surges by 15.88 per cent this fiscal, stands at 16.90 lakh crore: Govt

Also Read: Budget 2025 expectations: Will common man get relief from expensive treatment?