Budget 2025 expectations: Will common man get relief from expensive treatment?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2025 expectations: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget for the financial year 2025-26 on February 1. This marks her eighth budget presentation. It will also be the second budget since Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office for a third term. After forming the government with allies in June 2024, the first comprehensive budget of PM Modi's third term was introduced in July last year.

Like always, this time too all sectors have high expectations from this budget. The health sector, in particular, is expecting a lot from this budget. While the general public seeks relief from the burden of expensive medical treatments, hospitals and pharmaceutical companies are looking forward to initiatives that could boost their revenues.

Health sector: Demand for better services and increase in budget

Private hospitals across the country are seeking relief from GST to boost their earnings while making treatment more affordable. Dr PN Arora, CMD of Yashoda Super Specialty Hospital in Ghaziabad, emphasised the need to reduce input GST on health services in India to lower treatment costs. Dr Arora also pointed out the significant gap between insurance premiums and claims, which he believes needs urgent attention. He urged the government to address this disparity and implement corrective measures in the upcoming budget.

Dr Arora further suggested that the budget allocation for public health facilities should be increased, and the private healthcare sector should receive support to ensure better and affordable health services for all citizens.

He emphasised the need to improve healthcare infrastructure in areas with limited services, enabling access to quality and cost-effective treatment in smaller cities, towns, and districts. Dr Arora believes that with the government's focus on these aspects, healthcare can become more equitable and accessible across the country.

Notably, in 2024-25, the Ministry for Health and Family Welfare was given Rs 90,659 crore, a figure which accounts for 1.9 per cent of the country’s GDP.

Also Read: Budget expectations: Will Section 80C limit increase for taxpayers? Key deductions to watch out for

Also Read: Budget 2025: Taxpayers anticipate income tax relief, know current slabs under new and old tax regime