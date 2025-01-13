Net direct tax surges by 15.88 per cent this fiscal, stands at 16.90 lakh crore: Govt

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

The latest Central government data has revealed that the net direct tax collection in the current fiscal year till January 12 stood at Rs 16.90 lakh crore. The figure highlights a nearly 15.88 per cent year-on-year rise.

Meanwhile, as per the data by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the gross direct tax collection, before refunds, witnessed a rise to Rs 20.64 lakh crore as compared to Rs 17.21 lakh crore in FY24, a 19.94 per cent strong YoY growth. Moreover, the data revealed that refunds between April 1 and January 12 stood at Rs 3.74 lakh crore. The refunds also saw a rise of 42.49 per cent.

Net non corporate tax at Rs 8.74 crore

The CBDT data also stated that the mop-up from gross non-corporate taxes stood at Rs 10.45 lakh crore, compared to Rs 8.58 lakh crore last year. The net collection for the non-corporate segment which included mainly personal income tax, stood at over Rs 8.74 lakh crore.

Net corporate tax at Rs 7.68 crore

The net corporate tax collection between April 1, 2024, and January 12, 2025, was around Rs 7.68 lakh crore. The gross collection for this segment stood at Rs 9.71 lakh crore, up from Rs 8.33 lakh crore last year. Net collections from securities transaction tax (STT) stood at Rs 44,538 crore so far this fiscal.

