India TV revolutionises news with India TV Speed News Channel launch in HD

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Currently, India TV Speed News boasts an impressive viewership on CTV platform.

India TV, a pioneer in news broadcasting, proudly announces the launch of India TV Speed News, India’s first 24-hour fast news channel in the HD segment, designed specifically for the linear audience. This groundbreaking initiative aims to address the rising demand for timely, brief, and engaging news updates, marking a significant milestone in the Indian news industry.

India TV Speed News caters to a rapidly growing and engaged audience, with over 65% of Hindi news viewers favouring fast news formats and more than 30% of these viewers tune in multiple times throughout the day, showcasing the increasing preference for short, impactful news content. Additionally, over the past three years, HD households in India have seen a remarkable increase of 35%, reflecting the growing demand for high-definition and rich content. This shift is particularly evident among the NCCS A segment, which now makes up 42% of the HD viewership. Additionally, 78% of HD viewers fall within the 15-50 age range, highlighting the appeal of HD programming to a younger, more affluent audience that values superior quality and engaging content.



Ms. Ritu Dhawan, Managing Director of India TV stated, "With the launch of India TV Speed News Channel in HD, we are setting a new benchmark in the news broadcasting industry by delivering the fastest, most reliable news in a format that meets the needs of our modern audience. Our mission is to offer timely and accurate information while upholding the highest standards of journalistic integrity."



HD channels primarily targets viewers aged 25-45 from the middle to upper-middle class, who prioritise high-quality, visually appealing content during prime-time. This audience values content that aligns with their lifestyle. Notably, the HD audience also shares a strong resonance with the Connected TV (CTV) audience, as both groups seek premium viewing experiences that offer convenience and quality.



India TV Speed News promises to deliver impactful news in concise, to-the-point segments, enhanced by high-quality visuals and a clutter-free presentation. The channel’s broad coverage of both domestic and international news is strategically focused on prime-time slots to maximise its reach and impact. As HD viewership continues to grow, India TV Speed News aims to provide a superior viewing experience to its discerning audience.



Currently, India TV Speed News boasts an impressive viewership on CTV platform, with 1.1 million average monthly aggregated viewers, 6.8 million average monthly watch minutes, an average watch time of 13 minutes per viewer.



With the launch of this 24-hour fast news channel, India TV Speed News is poised to solidify its position as India’s leading source for fast news. The channel’s content lineup includes popular segments like Speed 50, Speed 100, Duniya 20, Mausam 20, Sports 20, and Headlines, ensuring that viewers stay informed with the latest developments in a format that suits their fast-paced lifestyles.



Below are the network and the respective channel numbers where viewer and watch the channel in HD.