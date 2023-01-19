India sitting on cusp of EV boom, believes top sensor, electrical solutions supplier Sensata

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI EV market is set to grow manifolds in India in the coming years.

Sensata Technologies, a global industrial technology company and leading provider of sensor-rich solutions expects a boom in the electric vehicles (EVs) segment in India.

Satish Borole, India Business Unit Head at Sensata Technologies expects EV sales, particularly passenger cars, to accelerate from 2025. "When the battery costs will go down EVs will be much cheaper than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles," he added.

Sensata offers a broad product portfolio and has over 100 years of proven expertise and innovation in developing products for mission-critical automotive and HVOR applications that allow it to provide the highest level of quality, service, and technical support.

ALSO READ: Planning to buy used EV? Things you must keep in mind

Sachin Dandavate, Marketing Manager at Sensata Technologies said 2 and 3-wheelers have already started EV adoption. He noted "Light trucks and Buses for intra-city transport are also rapidly getting converted into EVs. So overall, we feel EVs have a bright future in India."

"The company has flexible product configurations with alternate make sites to ensure a smooth supply chain. We have tailor-made sensor solutions in accordance with customers’ specific applications. We provide all-around technical support, fast response and customer-centric service," Dandavate highlighted.

ALSO READ: Tata Motors revises Nexon EV price, enhances range - Details

Over 50 Sensata devices and systems can be found on automotive and heavy-duty vehicles respectively worldwide where they are integral to supporting electrification and, in the engine, exhaust, transmission, cabin comfort, chassis, tire pressure monitoring, and safety applications.

Talking about the company's expansion plans, Satish Borole said, "it is under feasibility evaluation as of now and will depend on government regulations, incentives and long-term sustenance of the products."

Sensata Technologies also made its debut at the Auto Expo Components 2023 (16th edition) in New Delhi from January 12-15. At the show, Sensata highlighted its innovations that support vehicle electrification as well as a broad range of mission-critical sensors and electrical protection solutions for automotive and heavy vehicle off-road (HVOR) applications

Latest Business News