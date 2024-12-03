Tuesday, December 03, 2024
     
  India should take pride in banking sector as banks are not dependent on govt funding: FM Sitharaman

India should take pride in banking sector as banks are not dependent on govt funding: FM Sitharaman

FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha said the public sector banks are profitable as the total profit was Rs 85,520 crore in first half of current fiscal.

Edited By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2 New Delhi Published : Dec 03, 2024 18:52 IST, Updated : Dec 03, 2024 18:52 IST
Nirmala Sitharaman
Image Source : PTI Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirlama Sitharaman on Tuesday addressed the Lok Sabha and said India should take pride in its banking sector as the public sector banks are professionally managed and are not dependent on the government funding.

She said Rs 53 crore Jan Dhan accounts have total deposits of Rs 2.37 lakh crore and the average balance per account has gone up to Rs 4,397 from Rs 1,065 in 2014.

She further added that the public sector banks are profitable as the total profit was Rs 85,520 crore in first half of current fiscal.

 

