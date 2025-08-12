India set to launch first hydrogen-powered train: A giant leap toward green mobility | Video While the initial operating cost of hydrogen-powered trains is relatively high, it tends to decrease over time as more trains are deployed and the technology scales.

New Delhi:

In a landmark move toward sustainable transportation, Indian Railways is preparing to launch India’s first hydrogen-powered train, placing the country alongside Germany, France, Sweden, and China as global pioneers in hydrogen train technology.

The initiative was unveiled by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who shared a video on X (formerly Twitter), offering the first glimpse of the hydrogen-powered train currently under trial at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai.

The Railways Ministry had allocated Rs 2,800 crore in 2023-24 to develop a fleet of 35 hydrogen fuel cell-based trains for clean energy transportation. Vaishnaw had revealed that the specifications for these trains were developed by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO), ensuring the technology is fully Made in India.

First Route: Jind to Sonipat, Haryana

The train’s maiden journey will run between Jind and Sonipat in Haryana, selected for its manageable length and infrastructure readiness. This route will be the first in India to host a zero-emission train, making it a testbed for future deployment across other non-electrified and heritage routes.

World's most powerful hydrogen train

According to Indian Railways, the upcoming train is set to become the world’s most powerful and longest hydrogen-powered train, featuring a 1,200 HP engine and capable of transporting up to 2,600 passengers.

The train is a converted Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) outfitted with hydrogen fuel cells, representing a blend of indigenous innovation and cutting-edge green tech.

Government’s green ambition

The launch is part of Indian Railways’ ambitious "Hydrogen for Heritage" programme, aimed at decarbonizing rail travel on sensitive and scenic routes such as Shimla–Kalka, Darjeeling, and Ooty.

Under the programme:

35 hydrogen trains are planned.

Rs 80 crore is the cost per train.

Rs 70 crore per route is allocated for hydrogen refueling infrastructure and maintenance facilities.

Hydrogen-powered trains emit only water vapor, making them an eco-friendly alternative to diesel-powered locomotives, especially for routes that are yet to be electrified. They offer a cost-effective and cleaner solution for India's vast and diverse rail network, particularly in hilly terrains and remote areas.

Following the Jind–Sonipat rollout, Indian Railways will expand the service to tourist and heritage railways, aiming to transform travel experiences while promoting India’s net-zero carbon emissions target by 2070.

This bold initiative not only reaffirms India’s commitment to green transportation but also places Indian Railways at the forefront of clean rail technology innovation globally.