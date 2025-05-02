Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Business
  3. India's forex reserves surge USD 1.98 billion to USD 688.13 billion

India's forex reserves surge USD 1.98 billion to USD 688.13 billion

India's forex reserves surge USD 1.98 billion to USD 688.13 billion

India's forex reserves surge USD 1.98 billion to USD 688.13 billion
India's forex reserves surge USD 1.98 billion to USD 688.13 billion Image Source : Pixabay
Edited By: India TV News Desk
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

India's forex reserves surge USD 1.98 billion to USD 688.13 billion

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business
Breaking News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\