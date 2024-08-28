India’s first Vande Bharat Express sleeper train to be operational soon: Check launch date, new features

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Check when India’s first Vande Bharat Express sleeper train will be launched.

India’s first Vande Bharat Express sleeper train is expected to begin service by December end as the first set from Bengaluru’s Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) will be dispatched on September 20. Taking to social media, Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan made the confirmation and said, “India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train is set to be dispatched from Bengaluru's BEML plant by September 20 and is expected to be operational by December.”

The sleeper coaches of the Vande Bharat Express train are being manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML).

Once launched, the Vande Bharat Express sleeper trains will be a significant addition to the Indian Railways fleet which will allow passengers to travel long distances on the high-speed trains overnight.

Right now, the Vande Bharat Express trains only have seating options. This indigenous version of the train is designed to provide a new experience to the passengers where they can travel long distances by sleeping in the berths.

As per various reports, the sleeper coaches of Vande Bharat Express train will have wider berths, brighter interiors, and spacious toilets.

Vande Bharat Express sleep train: Check designs

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw last year had said that the basic design of the Vande Bharat Sleeper trains had been approved and that the manufacturing of the train has started.

Notably, PM Modi had in November 2022 launched a Vande Bharat train between Chennai and Mysuru via Bengaluru, the first train in south India. Currently, Bengaluru has Vande Bharat Trains to different regions such as Dharwad, Belagavi, Hubballi, Chennai, Coimbatore, Mysuru and Hyderabad.

Vande Bharat Express Sleeper Train: Speed limit

The 10 rakes of 16-car Vande Bharat sleeper train will run with a maximum operating speed of 160 kmph (180 kmph during testing).

The new Vande Bharat Express sleeper train will have 16 coaches and 823 berths and there will be 11 3AC coaches (611 berths), 4 2AC coaches (188 berths), and 1 1AC coach (24 berths).

Vande Bharat Express Sleeper Train: Check key features