India's aviation sector is a key player in global air transport industry: PM Modi at IATA AGM PM Modi at IATA AGM said this event is being organised in India after four decades, and a lot has changed during this time, as today’s India is more confident.

New Delhi:

PM Modi on Monday addressed the World Air Transport Summit at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital and said India's aviation sector is a key player in global air transport industry. He stated that India has a market for aviation sector, talent for technology and innovators, open and supportive policy.

PM Modi said, besides aviation, this Summit, this Dialogue is also a medium to take forward the shared agenda of global cooperation, climate commitments and equitable growth. “What you are discussing in this Summit will pave a new direction for global aviation. I am confident that we will be able to tap the infinite possibilities of this sector and use them in an even better manner. Today, we cover a distance of hundreds of kilometres, an intercontinental journey in just a few hours. But the dreams of the world of 21st century, our infinite imaginations have not stopped. Today, the speed of innovation and technology upgradation is much faster than before,” PM Modi said.

At AGM of IATA, PM Modi said, "I welcome all of you to the 81st Annual General Meeting and World Air Transport Summit in India. This is being held in India after 4 decades. In these 4 decades, a lot has changed in India. Today's India is much more confident. We are not just a huge market in the global aviation ecosystem but we are also the symbols of policy leadership, innovation and inclusive development. Today, India is an emerging leader in global space aviation convergence. You are well aware of the historic rise of India in India's civil aviation sector in the past one decade."

According to IATA's website, the AGM and World Air Transport Summit (WATS) are taking place on June 1-3 and are hosted by aviation firm IndiGo.

"The 81st IATA AGM and WATS gathers the top leadership from airlines, the aviation value chain and governments as the aviation industry faces complex and dynamic operating, business and geopolitical environments," says IATA's website.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi met with President Santiago Pena Palacios of Paraguay at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

President Palacios arrived in New Delhi on his first State Visit to India and was accorded a ceremonial welcome along with a Guard of Honour at Palam Air Force Station. The President was warmly received by Minister of State Harsh Vardhan Malhotra, highlighting the strong bilateral ties between the two countries.

Sharing an update on X, Randhir Jaiswal from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) welcomed President Santiago Pena Palacios of Paraguay as he arrived in New Delhi for his first State Visit to India. In his tweet, Jaiswal wrote, "Bienvenido, President @SantiPenap! President @SantiPenap of Paraguay has arrived in New Delhi on his first State Visit to India, to a ceremonial welcome & Guard of Honour. Warmly received by MoS Harsh Malhotra @hdmalhotra at the airport. This visit will provide an opportunity to strengthen the relationship."

The MEA emphasised that President Pena's visit, scheduled from June 2 to June 4, aims to deepen and broaden India-Paraguay ties across political, economic, and cultural spheres.