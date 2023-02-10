Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) India's Industrial Production: Rises by 4.3 per cent in December

India's Industrial Production: National Statistical Office (NSO) on Friday released data showing a positive hike in India's Industrial Production in December. According to the official data of NSO, India's industrial production rose by 4.3 per cent in December. In addition to this, the Index of Industrial Production and Mining putout has also witnessed a hike in positive points.

Factory output measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew by 1 per cent in December 2021. The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector's output grew by 2.6 per cent in December 2022.

Mining output rose by 9.8 per cent and power generation increased by 10.4 per cent during the month under review.

