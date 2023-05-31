Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) India's GDP grows at 6.1 per cent in January-March 2023: Government data | DETAILS

India's GDP Growth: National Statistical Office (NSO) on Wednesday released data mentioning that India's economy grew 6.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022-23. Moreover, It has pushed up the annual growth rate to 7.2 percent. The data revealed that the growth in the January-March period was higher than the 4.5 percent expansion in the previous October-December quarter of 2022-23.

According to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) had expanded by 4 percent in the January-March period of 2021-22. The economy expanded 7.2 per cent in 2022-23 against a 9.1 per cent growth in 2021-22, it added.

The NSO in its second advance estimate of national accounts had pegged the country's growth at 7 per cent for 2022-23. China has registered an economic growth of 4.5 per cent in the first three months of 2023.

