Supreme Court issues notice to Muslim side in Gyanvapi case, seeks reply within two weeks

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Gyanvapi mosque

Gyanvapi case: In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Muslim side on the petition demanding an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of the alleged Shivling in the Gyanvapi mosque complex. This petition was filed in the court by the Hindu side. After hearing this, the apex court has issued a notice to the Muslim side and sought a reply within two weeks.

A bench of Justice Suryakant and Justice Ujjal Bhuiyan was hearing the demand of Hindu side to transfer all 15 cases going on in Varanasi's lower court in Gyanvapi case to High Court.

While presenting the case before the Supreme Court, the lawyer of Hindu side said that some petitions are before the District Judge and some before the Civil Judge. In such a situation, different orders are coming from different courts on the same case. So, our demand is that all the petitions related to Gyanvapi should be clubbed together and transferred before a bench of three judges in Allahabad High Court.

The lawyer of the Muslim side said that the Hindu side wants an ASI survey of the sealed area of ​​the wuzukhana. The district court had rejected this demand, after which the High Court allowed it.. We had filed a petition against this in the Supreme Court. The decision on that petition is still pending.