Gurugram Metro Phase 1 Update: Construction may kick off sooner than you think - Details

Gurugram:

In a significant development for the metro project in Gurugram, the phase 1 will undergo construction running from Millennium City Centre to Sector 9, with a total length of 15.23 km. The project, which is slated to link 14 stations, is set to begin as a joint venture of Ranjit Buildcon Ltd and Dilip Buildcon Ltd (DBL-RBL) has stood out as the lowest bidder for the construction works worth Rs 1,586 crore with a bid of Rs 1,503 crore.

Negotiations To Start In Six Months

According to a Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) official, the negotiations with the company will start in the next 10 days. The official further added that the company will initiate the work by the end of this month. Notably, a total of six firms had participated in the bidding process.

A Hindustan Times report quotes Dilip Buildcon telling SEBI, “The project involves construction of a 15.23-kilometre-long viaduct and 14 elevated metro stations, along with a 1.85km spur to Dwarka Expressway, an underpass at Bhakhtawar Chowk, and a ramp to the depot at Sector 33. The construction timeline is 30 months. The project cost is Rs 1,503.63 crore.”

It further added, “In accordance with the provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that the company through DBL-RBL JV has declared as L-1 bidder for the tender floated by GMRL.”

The civil contractor will be required to conduct a detailed survey of the alignment for the viaduct. The process will be aimed at fixing the span and constructing major components of the viaduct. Additionally, the contractor will also be responsible for building the station structure, which includes the rack supporting structure, the commercial area, as well as other civil works.

Phase 1 Metro Stations To Be Connected With Delhi Metro Station

The metro stations that will be built under Phase 1 will be connected with the Delhi Metro station through an interchange.

There will be a 1.8km spur to the Dwarka Expressway and a ramp leading to the proposed metro depot in Sector 33. The stations in between are Sector 45, Cyber Park, Sector 47, Subhash Chowk, Sector 48, Sector 33, Hero Honda Chowk, Udyog Vihar 6, Sector 10, Sector 37, Basai and Sector 101.