Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025: Will banks remain open or closed today | Check here

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025: Banks in Chandigarh will remain closed on Monday (January 6) in observance of Sri Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary. This holiday is specific to the region, and banking services will operate as usual in other parts of the country. Customers outside Chandigarh can continue to access regular banking services without any interruptions. As per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) guidelines, banks are closed on regional and national holidays specific to each state.

The month of January will have 13 bank holidays, including national celebrations like Republic Day, regional festivals, and regular weekend closures. In addition to state-specific holidays, banks across India observe closures on all Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. Branches remain operational on the first and third Saturdays.

Customers are advised to confirm with their local bank branches before planning visits, as holidays vary by state. According to the RBI's holiday schedule, banks will be shut for 13 days in January due to a combination of national and regional holidays, along with the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. Bank holidays are listed in the annual calendar issued by the RBI under the provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act. This Act regulates instruments like cheques and promissory notes, which cannot be processed during bank holidays.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025

The tenth Guru of Sikhism, his exemplary life is an epitome of courage and resoluteness. The birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji is considered to be an important day among Sikh community people. He was born on December 22, 1666 in Patna, Bihar. Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is calculated according to the lunar calendar. This year, his 356th birth anniversary is being celebrated on January 6. As per Hindu Calendar, Guru Gobind Singh ji was born on Saptami Tithi of Shukla Paksha 1723 Samvat in the month of Pausha.

His birth anniversary is also known as Prakash Parv. Guru Gobind Singh was a spiritual guru, warrior, philosopher and poet. Due to his vast contribution to Sikhism, he is considered by many of his followers to be the eternal guru. Guru Gobind Singh was not just a great warrior, philosopher, poet but also a spiritual master. He was only nine years old when he became the leader of the Sikhs after the death of his father, Guru Tegh Bahadur.

