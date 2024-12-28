Bank holidays in January 2025: Banks to remain shut on these dates | Check full list here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Bank holidays in January 2025.

Bank holidays in January 2025: Banks are going to be closed for several days in the month of January. As many festivals will fall during this period, if you are planning to get important bank work done, then before that you should definitely find out about the holidays falling in January month.

There are going to be bumper holidays for banks due to the celebration of many festivals. So, the work of customers related to several banks may be affected badly. In such a situation, if you also have to do any important work related to the bank, then get it done as soon as possible.

As per the instructions of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will remain closed on all public holidays and some regional holidays depending on the particular state. Regional holidays are decided by the state government.

Banks in India remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Apart from this, banks are also closed on national holidays, public holidays, and regional holidays (which differ from state to state). Knowing bank holidays in advance will help to plan your visits to your bank in advance.

Here is the full list of bank holidays in January month:

1 January, Wednesday- New Year's Day

2 January: New Year and Mannam Jayanti (state holiday)

5 January: Sunday

6 January, Monday- Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

11 January, Saturday- Missionary Day and Second Saturday

12 January, Sunday- Swami Vivekananda Jayanti

13 January, Monday- Lohri

14 January, Tuesday- Makar Sankranti, Magh Bihu and Pongal (celebrated in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh)

15 January, Wednesday- Thiruvalluvar Day (celebrated in Tamil Nadu) and Tusu Puja (celebrated in West Bengal and Assam)

16 January: Ujjavar Tirunal

19 January: Sunday

22 January: Imoin

23 January, Thursday- Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti

25 January, Saturday- Fourth Saturday

26 January, Sunday- Republic Day

30 January: Sonam Losar

Banks will observe holidays on the given dates, however, internet transactions and ATMs can be used to do daily transactions.

Online work related to banks

Despite banks being closed, customers can complete many types of work digitally. Bank holidays do not affect digital services like UPI, Mobile Banking, or Internet Banking. In such a situation, if any of your work can be done digitally, holidays will not affect it. You can complete your work comfortably anywhere.