Greater Noida to Faridabad in just 30 minutes as road project gets green light: Check details Once the link gets completed, the commuters travelling between the two cities will get a direct four-lane route, enabling them to bypass the congested and indirect linkages between the two locations.

Greater Noida:

In a crucial announcement for frequent commuters between Haryana’s Faridabad and Greater Noida, the travel time between these two locations will get considerably reduced from approximately two hours to 20–30 minutes. The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has approved a fund of Rs 65.5 crore for the road project.

The approval for the project came following a high-level meeting under the chairmanship of UP chief secretary SP Goyal earlier this week. The meeting was initially aimed at assessing the progress on the major Public Works Department (PWD) projects.

Permission For Fund Pending

According to officials, the much-awaited road link running between Greater Noida and the Manjhawali Bridge over the Yamuna River got the UP government’s nod, with permission for the fund yet to come.

Once the link gets completed, the commuters travelling between the two cities will get a direct four-lane route, enabling them to bypass the congested and indirect linkages between the two locations.

An official from the UP government said, “The Greater Noida–Faridabad Integrated Circuit project was among those discussed and approved. It proposes the construction of a 1.7km new road and the widening of over 3km of existing roads.”

Vital Options For Cross-border Commuters

The development of the new project will ensure that the pressure on overburdened roads, including Eastern Peripheral Expressway and Kalindi Kunj flyover, will be eased. Currently, both of these stretches are vital options for cross-border commuters.

While the Manjhawali Bridge was finally completed in December 2022 following prolonged delays and multiple missed deadlines, it continues to see limited use as there is still no operational road that connects it on the Uttar Pradesh side.

Moreover, Haryana finished constructing its approach road ahead of time. But the Greater Noida stretch got hindered by challenges related to land acquisition and insufficient funding. With financial approval now secured, construction work is anticipated to commence shortly.