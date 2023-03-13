Banks, traders in India advised to avoid foreign trade settlements in Chinese Yuan: Report

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational image

Banks and traders in India have been asked to avoid payment settlements for Russian imports in the Chinese yuan till the time ties between India and China improve.

According to a Reuters report, officials in India have advised banks, traders to avoid using yuan, however, the settlements in the United Arab Emirates dirhams would be okay.

