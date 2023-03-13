Monday, March 13, 2023
     
Banks, traders in India advised to avoid foreign trade settlements in Chinese Yuan: Report

According to a report, officials in India have advised banks, and traders to avoid using yuan, however, the settlements in the United Arab Emirates dirhams would be okay.

Shashwat Bhandari
Banks and traders in India have been asked to avoid payment settlements for Russian imports in the Chinese yuan till the time ties between India and China improve.

According to a Reuters report, officials in India have advised banks, traders to avoid using yuan, however, the settlements in the United Arab Emirates dirhams would be okay.

