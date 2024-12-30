Gorakhpur Link Expressway all set to open in New Year: Travel time to be reduced, check cost, other details

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Check all about the Gorakhpur Link Expressway.

Gorakhpur Link Expressway Latest Update: The Gorakhpur Link Expressway, a stretch of over 91.35 kilometres, is all set to open for commuters in New Year. Once open to public, the Gorakhpur Link Expressway will give a massive boost to Uttar Pradesh’s road infrastructure, connecting Gorakhpur to Azamgarh and linking with the Purvanchal Expressway. This new expressway will surely provide a smooth connectivity to Lucknow, Agra, and Delhi.

Know all about Gorakhpur Link Expressway

The commuters must note that the Gorakhpur Link Expressway will start from NH-27 near Jaitpur village in Gorakhpur and will end at Salarpur in Azamgarh. This expressway has been built at a cost of Rs 7,283.28 crore.

The total length of the expressway is 91.35 km and total cost of construction of the expressway is Rs 7,283 crore. The expressway will enhances the connectivity and will save travel time.

Gorakhpur Link Expressway: Travel time to be reduced to 3.5 hours

After the expressway is open to the public, the travel time between Gorakhpur and Lucknow will be reduced to just 3.5 hours via the Purvanchal Expressway. This expressway is expected to enhance regional connectivity and improve road transport efficiency.

Gorakhpur Link Expressway: Check benefits for four districts

After it is open to public, the Gorakhpur Link Expressway will directly benefit Gorakhpur, Ambedkarnagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, and Azamgarh districts. The expressway will also boost industrial, agricultural, and tourism growth in the region, fostering economic development.

The controlled-access design of the Gorakhpur Link Expressway has been made to make sure faster travel with less fuel consumption and air pollution. The expressway will also underscore the state’s commitment to sustainable infrastructure development and positions Gorakhpur as a significant transport hub.

