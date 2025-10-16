Google, World Bank tie up to boost digital infrastructure in emerging markets based on UP pilot project Google and the World Bank's new alliance aims to make digital transformation inclusive and scalable across developing nations. By combining cutting-edge AI, open network infrastructure, and on-ground development experience, the partnership seeks to empower farmers and improve public services.

In a major step to drive digital inclusion, Google and the World Bank Group have announced a new global alliance to accelerate digital transformation across emerging markets. The partnership aims to strengthen digital public infrastructure by deploying Open Network Stacks, which act as the backbone for citizens to access essential services in sectors like agriculture, healthcare and education. The initiative combines Google Cloud’s advanced AI technologies, including the Gemini models with the World Bank Group's development expertise. This powerful combination is expected to help governments quickly develop interoperable digital systems, as per an official release.

Inspired by successful pilot project in Uttar Pradesh

As per the World Bank, the collaboration builds upon a successful pro bono pilot project in Uttar Pradesh, which helped thousands of smallholder farmers increase profitability through digital tools. The positive results from this pilot became the foundation for expanding the initiative globally. To create a sustainable and open digital ecosystem, Google.org will fund a new nonprofit, Networks for Humanity (NFH), that will focus on building universal digital infrastructure, including Beckn open networks and Finternet asset tokenisation. NFH will also establish regional innovation labs and pilot social impact applications worldwide.

Ajay Banga highlights digital role in building resilience

Speaking at the AgriConnect Flagship event during the 2025 Annual Meetings, World Bank Group President Ajay Banga emphasised the significance of digital transformation in agriculture and development. He said, "The foundation that needs to exist is clear: policy and infrastructure fixes where they matter -- land-tenure clarity, seed and sanitary standards, and basics like irrigation, rural roads, storage, and power for cold chain."

Banga added, "Resilience is embedded at the beginning, not added later: heat-tolerant seeds, soil-matched fertilisers and rejuvenation techniques, efficient irrigation, and strong insurance and financing underpinnings so a bad season doesn’t become a bad year."

Digital tools empowering farmers

Banga described digital connectivity as the glue binding the agricultural ecosystem. "Like small AI tools on basic phones that can diagnose crop disease from a photograph, inform fertiliser choices, prompt action ahead of weather events, and move payments securely. The data trail becomes a credit history; better underwriting lowers the cost of capital; lower costs draw in more lenders. That is the virtuous loop we are building."

Highlighting India's success, Banga said, "This isn’t theory. In India's Uttar Pradesh, I saw all this come together -- the foundation, co-ops, resilience and digital -- and it delivered. Proof of concept: it works, and it scales. That is the ecosystem we intend to replicate wherever possible. But it only succeeds if government, business and development partners row in the same direction."

Banga-Yogi meeting

Earlier in May this year, World Bank President Ajay Banga met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. During his visit, the World Bank Chief attended a host of meetings and events. Banga had also praised the development efforts of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government. Banga emphasised that a developed India cannot materialise without a developed Uttar Pradesh and commended Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for fulfilling the needs of the populace.

"'Viksit Bharat' cannot happen without 'Viksit UP'... The Chief Minister's leadership has transformed the perception; as you said, it starts from the determination to create the right environment, law and order, safety, business regulations, and infrastructure. You have a leadership that is focused on delivering on all the things that people care about, and it requires determination," Banga had said.