Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Gold, silver rates on January 29 | Check latest prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai.

Gold, silver prices on January 29: The 24-carat gold rate in India was Rs 80,550 per 10 grams on January 29 (Wednesday), a jump of Rs 670 from the rate of January 28. The rate for 24-carat gold per gram is Rs 8,055. While the rate of 22-carat gold was Rs 73,838 per 10 grams.

The price of 24-carat gold has risen 0.9% in the last seven days. Its price has hiked by 1.7% in the last ten days. However, there’s a change in the price of silver, it is available to Indian customers today at a price of Rs 91,160 per kilogram.

Gold rate in Mumbai on January 29

The Gold rate in Mumbai is Rs 80,550/10 grams today. On January 28, the gold was available for Rs 79,880/10 grams. A week back, on January 22, gold was sold for Rs 79,800/10 grams.

Gold rate in Delhi on January 29

On January 29, the gold rate in Delhi is Rs 80,410/10 grams. The gold was quoted at Rs 79,740/10 grams on January 28. The rate of 24-karat gold was Rs 79,660/10 grams a week ago.

Gold rate in Kolkata on January 29

The gold rate in Kolkata was Rs 80,450/10 grams, today, January 29. The glittering metal was selling for Rs 79,770/10 grams yesterday and was quoting for Rs 79,690/10 grams last week.

Gold rate in Chennai on January 29

On January 29, the gold rate in Chennai was Rs 80,790/10 grams. On January 28, it was quoted for Rs 80,110/10 grams. A week ago, the price of gold was Rs 80,030/10 grams in Chennai.

Silver rate in Mumbai on January 29

Silver rate in Mumbai was Rs 91,160/Kg on January 29, while it was priced at Rs 90,360/Kg and a week ago the price was Rs 92,090.

Silver rate in Delhi on January 29

The silver rate in Delhi was Rs 91,000/Kg on January 29. The price of silver was Rs 90,210/Kg on January 28. A week ago, silver was traded for a price of Rs 91,930/Kg.

Silver rate in Kolkata on January 29

Today, the silver rate in Kolkata is Rs 91,030/Kg. The price of silver was Rs 90,240/Kg on January 28. Last week on January 22, the metal was trading at Rs 91,970/Kg.

Silver rate in Chennai on January 29

The silver rate in Chennai today, January 29, is Rs 91,420/Kg. On January 28, the price of silver was Rs 90,630/Kg. The silver in Chennai was available to the customers for a price of Rs 92,360/Kg a week ago.

MCX Futures on January 29

The gold MCX futures contract with the expiry of February 05, 2025, was quoted for Rs 80,288 per 10 gm. While the futures contracts for silver with the March 2025 expiry on MCX futures were trading at Rs 91,060 per kg.