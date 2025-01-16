Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Gold price on January 16: Check latest rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai.

Gold price on January 16: Gold prices experienced a modest increase today (January 16). The cost of 24-carat gold in India is Rs 8,025.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 130.0. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 7,358.3 per gram, a rise of Rs 120.0.

The price fluctuation of 24-carat gold over the past week is recorded at -1.08 per cent, while over the last month, the change stands at -2.58 per cent. The current price of silver in India is 96700.0 per kg, reflecting an increase of 1200.0 per kg.

Gold Prices in North Cities are as follows-

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price today in Delhi is Rs 80,253.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold price on 15-01-2025 was Rs 80,253.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 10-01-2025 was Rs 79,383.0/10 grams.

Gold Price in Jaipur

Gold Price Today in Jaipur is Rs 80,246.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold price on 15-01-2025 was 80246.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 10-01-2025 was Rs 79,376.0/10 grams.

Gold Price in Lucknow

Gold Price Today in Lucknow is Rs 80,269.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold price on 15-01-2025 was 80269.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 10-01-2025 was Rs 79,399.0/10 grams.

Gold Price in Chandigarh

Gold Price Today in Chandigarh is Rs 80,262.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold price on 15-01-2025 was 80262.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 10-01-2025 was Rs 79,392.0/10 grams.

Gold Price in Amritsar

Gold Price Today in Amritsar is Rs 80,280.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold price on 15-01-2025 was 80280.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 10-01-2025 was Rs 79,410.0/10 grams.

Silver Rates in India on January 16

Silver Rates in Delhi

Silver Rates Today in Delhi is Rs 96,700.0/Kg. Yesterday's silver rate on 15-01-2025 was 97700.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 10-01-2025 was Rs 95,500.0/Kg

Silver Rates in Jaipur

Silver Rates Today in Jaipur is Rs 97,100.0/Kg. Yesterday's silver rate on 15-01-2025 was 98100.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 10-01-2025 was Rs 95,900.0/Kg

Silver Rates in Lucknow

Silver Rates Today in Lucknow is Rs 97,600.0/Kg. Yesterday's silver rate on 15-01-2025 was 98600.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 10-01-2025 was Rs 96,400.0/Kg

Silver Rates in Chandigarh

Silver Rates Today in Chandigarh is Rs 96,100.0/Kg. Yesterday's silver rate on 15-01-2025 was 97100.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 10-01-2025 was Rs 94,900.0/Kg

Silver Rates in Patna

Silver Rates Today in Patna is Rs 96,800.0/Kg. Yesterday silver rate on 15-01-2025 was 97800.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 10-01-2025 was Rs 95,600.0/Kg

Factors impacting Gold, Silver Rates

Gold prices and silver rates are influenced by a complex interplay of global and local factors. Factors like worldwide demand, currency exchange rates, interest rates, government policies, and global events can significantly impact their value. Jewellers, with their expertise in the precious metals market, can offer valuable insights into these trends and potential price fluctuations.