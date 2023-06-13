Tuesday, June 13, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business
  4. Go First extends flight cancellations till THIS DATE amid ongoing crisis | CHECK HERE

Go First extends flight cancellations till THIS DATE amid ongoing crisis | CHECK HERE

Go First crisis: The airline operator had in early May filed for voluntary insolvency and since then its operations were kept stalled.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Updated on: June 13, 2023 21:12 IST
Go First
Image Source : FACEBOOK Go First extends the flight cancellations date

Go First crisis: Amid the ongoing crisis, Airline Go First on Tuesday announced that its scheduled flight operations will remain cancelled till June 16, adding that a full refund will be issued to the passengers.

Earlier, it was supposed to be till June 12. "We regret to inform you that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till June 16, 2023, have been cancelled. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations," Go First said in a tweet.

"We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can," they said in a letter. They further said that a full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly.

Airline filed voluntary insolvency in May

Earlier on June 8, Go First announced that its scheduled flight operations will remain cancelled till June 12. The airline operator had in early May filed for voluntary insolvency and since then its operations were kept stalled.

ALSO READ: Go First says no definite timeline for resumption of flights: DGCA

Civil aviation regulator DGCA had advised the airline to submit a comprehensive restructuring or revival plan, within a period of 30 days. The revival plan once submitted by Go First shall be reviewed by the regulator for further appropriate action in the matter.

Earlier on May 8, DGCA issued a show cause notice to the budget carrier under the relevant provisions of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, for its failure to continue the operation of the service in a safe, efficient and reliable manner. The airline has submitted its reply to the show cause notice.

(With inputs from ANI) 

Latest Business News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business

Top News

Related Business News

Latest News