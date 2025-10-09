Global Fintech Fest: PM Modi invites global investors to grow with India's growth story The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has revised the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transaction limit for Person-to-Merchant (P2M) payments.

Mumbai:

Prime Minister Modi on Thursday said that India is setting the worldwide standard for digital innovation and inclusion. Emphasising that the democratisation of technology has made India one of the most technologically inclusive societies, he said that the UPI platform alone processes 20 billion transactions valued at 25 lakh crore rupees each month.

"India is one of the most technologically inclusive societies today because of the democratisation of technology in the last decade...We are not only sharing technology with other countries but also helping them develop it. And this is not digital aid, it is digital empowerment," PM Modi said at Global Fintech Fest.

India has made the democratic spirit a strong pillar of governance: PM

Highlighting that India is the mother of democracy, PM Modi said, "When we talk about democracy, it is not limited to elections and policy-making. India has made the democratic spirit a strong pillar of governance. Its best example is technology."

Addressing a CEO forum along with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, PM Modi said the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) between India and the UK will provide stability at a time when the world is witnessing instability.

"Today, India-UK bilateral trade stands at USD 56 billion. I am confident that the target of doubling it would be achieved ahead of the scheduled deadline of 2030," he said.

NPCI Revised Transaction Limit

Further strengthening this growth trajectory, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has revised the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transaction limit for Person-to-Merchant (P2M) payments. Effective 15th September 2025, users can make merchant transactions of up to Rs 10 lakh per day for select verified categories.

Today, UPI accounts for 85 per cent of all digital transactions in India.

ALSO READ | PM Modi at CEO forum: ‘Confident that India-UK trade will double from USD 56 bn before 2030’