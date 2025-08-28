Four new flyovers to come up in Gurugram: Check key locations, deadline, project cost Four new flyovers in Gurugram: Union Minister Harsh Malhotra said four new flyovers at Panchgaon Chowk, Rathiwas, near Hero Company, and Sahlawas, as well as Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) at nine strategic locations, will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 282 crore.

Here comes a piece of good news for the commuters in Gurugram. Four new flyovers are scheduled to be constructed soon to alleviate traffic congestion in the city. In this regard, Union Minister of State for Road, Transport and Highways Harsh Malhotra has laid the foundation stone at Panchgaon Chowk, Rathiwas, near Hero Company, and Sahlawas. Apart from this, he also laid the foundation for nine foot over bridges at strategic locations along the Gurgaon–Kotputli–Jaipur section of NH-48 — Shikhopur, Manesar, Binola, Rathiwas, Malpura, Jaisinghpurkhera, Sidhrawali, Kharkhara, and Khijuri — and other engineering works, at an estimated cost of Rs. 282 crore.

After laying the foundation stone, he said that he is grateful to contribute to the vision of PM Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari —a vision of a Viksit Bharat, where world-class infrastructure is not a dream but a reality.

Flyovers in Gurugram: Check project cost

Harsh Malhotra said that the four new flyovers at Panchgaon Chowk, Rathiwas, near Hero Company, and Sahlawas, as well as Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) at nine strategic locations, will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 282 crore.

He stated that over the past 11 years, the government has undertaken a massive and coordinated push to strengthen connectivity across India, completing several world-class infrastructure projects with a holistic, future-ready vision.

He added that National Highway stretches with four or more lanes grew 2.6 times from 18,371 km in 2014 to 48,422 km in 2024, while the National Highway construction pace rose by 2.8 times from 12.1 km/day in 2014-15 to 33.8 km/day in 2023-24.

Flyovers in Gurugram: Check deadline

The flyovers are expected to be completed by 2027. The NHAI said that the four six-lane flyovers will be constructed at key intersections such as Pachgaon Chowk (1 km), Rathiwas (980 m), near Hero company in Dharuhera (900 m) and Sahlawas (900 m).

These flyovers will fall on the 58.8-kilometre stretch and will eliminate black spots where accidents are frequent and the service roads will provide safer access to local villages. Each of these flyovers will have three-lane service roads on either side to segregate local and through traffic.

Four new flyovers in Gurugram: Check key locations

These new four flyover projects will be completed at Panchgaon Chowk, Rathiwas, near Hero Company, and Sahlawas and will eliminating at-grade conflicts and address accident-prone blackspots.

Know all about nine foot over bridges

He also said that the foot over bridges (FOBs) at nine strategic locations along the Gurgaon–Kotputli–Jaipur section of NH-48 will be equipped with ramps and stairways to ensure accessibility for all, including two-wheelers where necessary.

To enhance safety and usability during night hours, the bridges will feature dedicated lighting systems, which would, in turn, significantly reduce pedestrian-related accidents and fatalities while improving overall highway safety and connectivity.