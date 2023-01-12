Thursday, January 12, 2023
     
First time in India, FSSAI notifies comprehensive regulatory standards for Basmati Rice

The Centre said the move will establish fair practices in the trade of Basmati rice and protect consumers' interests. It will be enforced from 1st Aug 2023.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: January 12, 2023 16:16 IST
The Centre on Thursday said for the first time in India, FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) notified comprehensive regulatory standards for Basmati Rice which will be enforced from 1st Aug 2023. 

"It shall possess the natural fragrance characteristic of basmati rice and be free from artificial colouring, polishing agents and artificial fragrances," it added.

Centre further said the standards aim to establish fair practices in the trade of Basmati rice and protect consumer interest, both domestically and globally.

(With ANI input)

