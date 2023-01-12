First time in India, FSSAI notifies comprehensive regulatory standards for Basmati Rice

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE PIC Basmati Rice came under FSSAI regulatory standards

The Centre on Thursday said for the first time in India, FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) notified comprehensive regulatory standards for Basmati Rice which will be enforced from 1st Aug 2023.

"It shall possess the natural fragrance characteristic of basmati rice and be free from artificial colouring, polishing agents and artificial fragrances," it added.

Centre further said the standards aim to establish fair practices in the trade of Basmati rice and protect consumer interest, both domestically and globally.

(With ANI input)

