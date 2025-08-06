FASTag Annual Pass: 5 game-changing benefits that make it a no-brainer over per-trip fees The annual pass will remain functional for one year, with its validity starting from the date of activation or will remain valid for 200 trips, whichever comes first.

New Delhi:

In a significant development for commuters, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has announced that a new annual FASTag will be unveiled, starting August 15, 2025. While the existing FASTag ecosystem will continue to remain operational, the new annual pass is not mandatory for users. Users have the option to continue using their FASTag for regular transactions. The annual pass can be activated either through the National Highway Association of India (NHAI) website or the Rajmargyatra mobile app.

Users can avail of the following benefits if they switch to the annual pass from the per-trip charges being applied currently:

The annual pass will enable commuters to have free passage of their private vehicles, including cars, jeep and van at designated National Highway (NH) and National Expressway (NE) fee plazas. However, the service can be availed for a year or 200 trips, whichever comes earlier.

It is not mandatory for commuters to procure a new FASTag as the annual pass will remain operational on the existing FASTag. This service will be subject to eligibility criteria.

Users can activate the annual pass in two hours on their registered FASTag by making a payment of Rs 3,000 for the year 2025-2026.

The annual pass will remain functional for one year, with its validity starting from the date of activation or will remain valid for 200 trips, whichever comes first.

Once the validity of the annual pass expires, it will automatically start working as a regular FASTag.

Furthermore, the Annual Pass will only be valid for private, non-commercial cars, jeeps, and vans. The eligibility to have an annual pass will be verified through the VAHAN database. Notably, the use of the pass in any commercial vehicle will lead to immediate deactivation without prior notice, as stated by the Ministry. Also, the pass is non-transferable and can be used only for the vehicle it is registered to.