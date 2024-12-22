Epigamia co-founder Rohan Mirchandani dies of cardiac arrest at 41

Follow us on Image Source : X Epigamia co-founder dies at the age of 41

Epigamia co-founder Rohan Mirchandani died of heart attack on December 21. He was 41-years-old. Mirchandani cofounded Epigamia in 2015, along with Uday Thakker, Ganesh Krishnamoorthy, and Rahul Jain. Expressing sorrows on Rohan's demise, the of board of Epigamia said that he was a 'visionary leader' and 'an inspiration to everyone who had the privilege of knowing him'.

Following the tragic death, Epigamia’s daily operations will continue under the leadership of Ankur Goel, Chief Operating Officer and founding member, along with co-founder and director Uday Thakker.

Drums Foods confirmed the news

Epigamia parent company, Drums Food issued a statement announcing the untimely demise of the Mirchandani. “It is with deep sorrow that Drums Food International confirms the untimely passing of its beloved founder Rohan Mirchandani, who suffered a cardiac arrest yesterday,” Drums Foods statement reads.

Co-founders statements

All of us in the Epigamia family will deeply mourn this loss. Rohan was our mentor, friend, and leader. We remain steadfast in our determination to carry forward his dream with strength and vigour. Rohan's vision and values will continue to guide us as we work together to honour the foundation he built and ensure that his dream continues to flourish," COO and founding member Ankur Goel and co-founder and director Uday Thakker said in a joint statement.

Rohan Mirchandani education

Rohan was a graduate of New York University’s Stern School of Business and The Wharton School. After earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and International Business from NYU Stern and an MBA from Wharton, he co-founded Drums Food International in 2013.

Under his leadership, the company transitioned from selling Hoki Poki ice cream to establishing Epigamia. With products like yogurt, curd, milkshakes, smoothies, and kheer, the brand expanded its footprint to over 20,000 retail touchpoints across 30 cities.

