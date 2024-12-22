Bengaluru IT firm CEO, family killed in Nelamangala Highway crash

Follow us on Image Source : X Bengaluru police, local people and commuters rushed to help the victims

In a tragic road accident on the Bengaluru national highway at Nelamangala, a tech CEO along with his family of five died on the spot. The accident happened after a container truck toppled over and crashed on the roof of the sport utility vehicle (SUV). As per the police, six people died in the incident, including two children who were travelling near Talekere in Bengaluru's outskirts.

Tech CEO dies in accident

46-year-old Chandram Yegapagol, CEO and managing director of IAST software solutions, Bengaluru died in the accident along with his kin. The other victims have been identified as, Gaurabai (42), Vijayalakshmi (36), Jaan (16), Deeksha (12) and Arya (6).

As per the police, Yegapagol and his family were heading to their hometown Sangli in Maharashtra in their new Volvo XC90 SUV, when the horrific accident happened around 11 am near Tippagondanahalli on the B'luru-Tumakuru stretch of the highway.

Bengaluru police issued traffic advisory

After the accident, Bengaluru District Police issued a traffic advisory about ‘slow-moving traffic’ on Bengaluru-Tumkur national highway. "Slow-moving traffic in Bengaluru-Tumkur national highway due to vehicle accidents between canter and car near Beguru in Nelmangla. Kindly co-operate," SP Bengaluru district police posted on X.

As shown in the pictures shared by the Bengaluru police, local people and commuters rushed to help the victims. Cranes were used to move the damaged vehicles.

How did the accident happen?

The SUV was travelling towards Tumakuru and was behind a milk truck and suddenly a loaded truck came from the opposite direction and lost its control. As a repercussion, the container truck hit the milk truck and both vehicles toppled over. Seeing the accident, a shocked Yegapagol slowed down his SUV, but the container truck landed right on the roof of the vehicle.

Police are now investigating the matter and Arif, the container truck driver along with the driver of the milk truck were rushed to the hospital. The police are checking the CCTV footage and trying to identify that car, which was seen speeding away from the spot after the accident.