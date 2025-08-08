Eastern Railway introduces first air-conditioned local train on Ranaghat–Sealdah route | Video A special AC local, operating as a Galloping service, will skip select intermediate stations to ensure quicker travel. On the down route, it will depart Ranaghat at 8:29 am and reach Sealdah by 10:10 am. For the up route, the train will leave Sealdah at 6:50 pm and arrive in Ranaghat by 8:32 pm.

Kolkata:

Eastern Railway is set to operate its first-ever air-conditioned (AC) local train, marking a significant upgrade in suburban rail services. The inaugural ceremony will take place on August 10 (Sunday), with passenger services commencing from August 11 (Monday). The new train will run between Ranaghat and Sealdah stations, offering commuters enhanced comfort at an affordable fare.

Galloping service for faster commute

This special AC local is designed as a Galloping service, which means it will skip certain intermediate stations to provide faster travel times for passengers. The train will depart from Ranaghat (down route) at 8:29 am, reaching Sealdah by 10:10 am. The return journey (up route) will leave Sealdah at 6:50 pm and arrive at Ranaghat by 8:32 pm.

Affordable fare and flexible ticketing options

Passengers can travel from Sealdah to Ranaghat for just Rs 120, making it a cost-effective option for AC travel in the suburban network. In addition to single-journey tickets, weekly and monthly passes will also be available to cater to regular commuters.

Train composition and seating capacity

The 12-coach train offers seating for 1,126 passengers, ensuring ample capacity while delivering a more comfortable and climate-controlled travel experience, a first on Eastern Railway's local services. This new AC local train is expected to significantly improve commuter convenience and comfort on one of Eastern Railway’s busiest suburban routes.

Indian Railways rationalises AC EMU suburban train fares for greater affordability

Indian Railways has streamlined the fare structure for its new AC EMU suburban train services to ensure greater affordability for daily commuters. The single journey base fare starts at just Rs 29 for trips up to 10 kilometers, and Rs 37 for distances between 11 and 15 kilometers, with fares increasing incrementally thereafter. Monthly season tickets (MST) have also been priced to suit regular travellers, costing Rs 590 for up to 10 km journeys and Rs 780 for 11-15 km, enhancing cost-effectiveness without compromising on quality.

Modern features enhance passenger comfort and safety

These AC EMU trains boast fully air-conditioned coaches with stainless steel bodies and straight sidewalls, connected end-to-end by wide, sealed vestibule gangways that allow passengers to move easily between coaches. Each 12-coach rake offers approximately 1,100 seats with 3-seater stainless steel seating arrangements, along with ample standing space, including vestibule areas. The coaches are equipped with four electrically operated double-leaf automatic sliding doors on each side, which open only at stations under the control of the driver or guard to ensure safety during transit.

Passenger amenities include wide double-sealed glass windows for panoramic views, CCTV surveillance in every coach, wear-resistant rubber flooring, aluminium modular luggage racks, and GPS-based LED displays providing real-time passenger information and announcements. These features collectively promise commuters a comfortable, safe, and enjoyable journey experience at a highly affordable price point as they begin operating in the Sealdah Division.