Dussehra holidays: Banks closed for 4 consecutive days in THESE states | Check dates

In October, India is set to celebrate multiple festivals including Dussehra, Durga Puja, and Diwali among others. The approaching festivals among them are Dussehra and Durga Puja. Almost all public and private institutions will remain shut during these festivals. Meanwhile, the banks will remain shut on multiple occasions during the festive season, however, the days of closures will depend on the local celebrations and their cultural events.

In various states, the festival days fall on the second Saturdays and Sundays due to which the holidays will be less however, there are some states where the banks will remain shut for 4 days in a row.

States with Banks closed for 4 days

Banks in Tripura, Assam, Bengal will remain closed for 4 days on October 10,11,12 and 13. Moreover in Sikkim, the banks will remain closed for 4 days but on October 11,12,13 and 14.

State-wise holidays list

On October 10, Banks will remain closed in Tripura, Assam, Nagaland and West Bengal due to Maha Shaptami, as declared by the RBI.

On October 11, Banks will remain closed in Tripura, Assam, Nagaland and West Bengal, along with Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Bihar, Jharkhand and Meghalaya due to Dussehra.

On October 12, Banks will remain closed in all states as it is the second Saturday of the month.

On October 13, banks will remain closed on Sunday

On October 14, Banks in all the states will resume work after Dussehra holidays except Sikkim where Durga Puja (Dasain) will be celebrated.

In total, there are 15 Bank holidays in October in different states due to various state-specific festivals. These 15 days will include all the Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays.

