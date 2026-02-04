From GAIL to Dr Lal PathLabs India, these stocks to trade ex-date for dividend on February 5: Check details Dividend stocks in focus today: According to BSE data, shares of approximately 10 companies will trade ex-dividend on February 4, 2026.

Mumbai:

Investors who want to earn some additional profit from their investment in stocks usually look for companies that announced dividend payout for their shareholders. However, investors must note that in order to be eligible for the corporate actions, investors must hold these shares on or before the ex-date. In this case, it is going to today, i.e. on February 4, 2026. According to BSE data, shares of approximately 10 companies will trade ex-dividend on February 4, 2026. Among the companies whose shares will trade ex-date today are Gail, Dr Lal PathLabs, Wheel India and others.

Shares that will trade ex-date today

Meanwhile, shares of ITC, Gillette India, Crizac, Alldigi Tech, Apcotex Industries, Carborundum Universal, Coromandel International, Cube Highways Trust, Dolat Algoteh, Flair Writing Industries, Great Eastern Shipping Company, Indian Energy Exchange, KPIT Technologies Services and MAS Financial Services will trade ex-date today for the interim dividend.

List of stocks that will trade ex-date on February 5

Here's the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-date on February 5, 2025. This means today is the last day for investors to buy these stocks. Check the amount of the interim dividend announced by these companies.

Security Name Ex Date Dividend Amount Record Date Gail (India) Ltd 05 Feb 2026 Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000 05 Feb 2026 Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd 05 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.5000 05 Feb 2026 Moil Ltd 05 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.5300 05 Feb 2026 Nexus Select Trust 05 Feb 2026 Income Distribution RITES 05 Feb 2026 Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd 05 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 170.0000 05 Feb 2026 Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd 05 Feb 2026 Special Dividend - Rs. - 25.0000 05 Feb 2026 PVV Infra Ltd 05 Feb 2026 Right Issue of Equity Shares 05 Feb 2026 Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd 05 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 23.0000 05 Feb 2026 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd 05 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend 05 Feb 2026 Wheels India Ltd 05 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5.3000 05 Feb 2026

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)