From GAIL to Dr Lal PathLabs India, these stocks to trade ex-date for dividend on February 5: Check details

Investors who want to earn some additional profit from their investment in stocks usually look for companies that announced dividend payout for their shareholders. However, investors must note that in order to be eligible for the corporate actions, investors must hold these shares on or before the ex-date. In this case, it is going to today, i.e. on February 4, 2026. According to BSE data, shares of approximately 10 companies will trade ex-dividend on February 4, 2026. Among the companies whose shares will trade ex-date today are Gail, Dr Lal PathLabs, Wheel India and others.
Shares that will trade ex-date today
Meanwhile, shares of ITC, Gillette India, Crizac, Alldigi Tech, Apcotex Industries, Carborundum Universal, Coromandel International, Cube Highways Trust, Dolat Algoteh, Flair Writing Industries, Great Eastern Shipping Company, Indian Energy Exchange, KPIT Technologies Services and MAS Financial Services will trade ex-date today for the interim dividend.
List of stocks that will trade ex-date on February 5
Here's the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-date on February 5, 2025. This means today is the last day for investors to buy these stocks. Check the amount of the interim dividend announced by these companies.
|Security Name
|Ex Date
|Dividend Amount
|Record Date
|Gail (India) Ltd
|05 Feb 2026
|Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000
|05 Feb 2026
|Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd
|05 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.5000
|05 Feb 2026
|Moil Ltd
|05 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.5300
|05 Feb 2026
|Nexus Select Trust
|05 Feb 2026
|Income Distribution RITES
|05 Feb 2026
|Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd
|05 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 170.0000
|05 Feb 2026
|Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd
|05 Feb 2026
|Special Dividend - Rs. - 25.0000
|05 Feb 2026
|PVV Infra Ltd
|05 Feb 2026
|Right Issue of Equity Shares
|05 Feb 2026
|Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd
|05 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 23.0000
|05 Feb 2026
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
|05 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend
|05 Feb 2026
|Wheels India Ltd
|05 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5.3000
|05 Feb 2026
(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)