Delhi to Gurugram in just 10 minutes? Centre planning high-speed underground link: Report Delhi-Gurugram tunnel: Once operational, the tunnel will cut travel time between Talkatora Stadium and Gurugram to just 10–15 minutes, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said.

New Delhi:

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has revealed that the Centre is considering the construction of a high-speed tunnel connecting Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi to Gurugram in Haryana. The proposed project aims to significantly ease traffic congestion in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has already engaged a consultant to carry out a detailed feasibility study. "We are planning to build a tunnel, and research and a study are underway... from Talkatora Stadium to Gurugram. At present, the project is in the research phase. A consultant has been appointed," Gadkari told Mint in an interview.

Delhi-Gurgram travel time cut from 1 hour to 15 minutes

If implemented, the tunnel could reduce travel time between Talkatora and Gurugram to just 10–15 minutes. Currently, the 28–30 km stretch can take up to an hour or more depending on traffic conditions and route choice.

Gadkari noted that final travel time estimates will be available once the study concludes. He emphasised that the goal is not just to cut congestion but also to help make Delhi "free from air pollution."

Rs 1 lakh crore project

The minister also mentioned that the Transport Ministry has lined up infrastructure projects worth Rs 30,000–40,000 crore specifically for Delhi. In total, Rs 1 trillion has been allocated to decongest the city's roads, the report said.

Data from Vahan, the Centre’s vehicle registry, shows the mounting pressure on Delhi’s roads. During the 2024–25 period, over 4.5 lakh two-wheelers, 1.9 lakh cars, 2,300 buses, and approximately 17,200 trucks were registered in the capital — underscoring the urgent need for traffic solutions like the proposed tunnel.

Gadkari has also instructed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to conduct feasibility studies for two proposed infrastructure links in Delhi. These include either a tunnel or an elevated stretch connecting Sarai Kale Khan to the planned INA-Nelson Mandela Marg elevated corridor, and a separate tunnel linking Gyarah Murti or Talkatora Stadium to the same corridor.

According to the minutes of a high-level meeting chaired by Gadkari on June 4 -which was attended by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, among others — the minister directed that both proposed links be “incorporated” into the tender process for the elevated corridor project from INA to Mahipalpur via Nelson Mandela Road in Vasant Kunj.