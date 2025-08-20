Delhi's IGI joins elite 100-million club, check list of other such airports According to an official report, India now has 162 operational airports, including heliports and water aerodromes, while in 2014 their number was only 74.

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has entered the list of international airports with a passenger capacity of over 10 crore or 100 million. The current annual passenger capacity of Delhi Airport is 10.9 crore or 109 million. According to data from the Official Airline Guide and airport operators, there are only six airports worldwide whose annual passenger capacity exceeds 10 crore. The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital is operated by the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which is a subsidiary of GMR Airports.

Delhi Airport the only second Asian airport included in the list

Only two airports in Asia are included in the list of global airports with a passenger capacity of more than 10 crore.

In the list of six airports with a capacity of more than 10 crore passengers in a year, Tokyo Haneda Airport, located in the capital of Japan, is the first airport in Asia, followed by Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

Meanwhile, some reports suggest that plans are also being considered to rebuild and modernise Terminal 2 to expand the total capacity of Delhi International Airport.

41.2 crore passengers travelled from Indian airports in FY 2024-25

Delhi Airport is the busiest airport in the country. According to an official report, India now has 162 operational airports, including heliports and water aerodromes, while in 2014 their number was only 74.

According to official data shared in Parliament, a total of 41.2 crore passengers travelled through Indian airports in the financial year 2024-25. These included 33.5 crore domestic and 7.7 crore foreign passengers.

Other airports with an annual passenger capacity of more than 100 million

Rank Airport Name Country Total Capacity 1 Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International United States 125.5M (12.44 crore) 2 Dubai International United Arab Emirates 120.3M (12.03 crore) 3 Tokyo Haneda Japan 110.3M (11.03 crore) 4 London Heathrow United Kingdom 103.2M (10.32 crore) 5 Dallas/Fort Worth International United States 102.9M (10.29 crore)

These figures are taken from aviationa2z.com (2024).