Delhi Metro to extend platforms at 32 stations to ease rush-hour congestion: Details inside The platform expansion will provide direct and significant benefits to lakhs of Delhi Metro passengers. With ridership steadily increasing, the expansions are being carrying out, keeping future requirements in mind.

New Delhi:

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has decided to extend platforms at 32 metro stations to reduce rush-hour congestion and enhance commuter convenience, a senior official said. The stations identified for expansion include Noida Sector-15, Sector-16, Sector-18, Golf Course, and Noida City Centre on Line-3 (Blue Line), as well as Laxmi Nagar, Nirman Vihar, and Preet Vihar on Line-4 (Blue Line Extension), the official added.

Rs 5.71 crore tender for project

The DMRC has floated a tender worth around Rs 5.71 crore for the project, which is expected to be completed within one year from the date of commencement. The tender, issued on October 24, will remain open till November 17, and technical bids will be opened on November 18. A pre-bid meeting will be held online on October 31, officials said.

According to DMRC, the platform extensions will allow the stations to accommodate longer trains and handle higher passenger volumes, forming part of the corporation’s ongoing efforts to upgrade infrastructure and enhance commuter experience on the busy Dwarka–Noida and Dwarka–Vaishali corridors.

"This step will make boarding and deboarding easier, reduce congestion, and make travel more comfortable for passengers, especially during peak hours," he said, adding that the work will begin as soon as the tender process is completed.

Benefit to lakhs of passengers

The platform expansion will provide direct and significant benefits to lakhs of Delhi Metro passengers. With ridership steadily increasing, the expansions are being carrying out keeping future requirements in mind, said the official.

He added that reduced crowding will also lessen jostling on platforms, making travel safer for passengers and reducing the risk of accidents.

At present, the Delhi Metro network comprises 10 operational lines and two rapid rail corridors, serving around 65 lakh commuters on weekdays.

The Blue Line is the longest and one of the busiest routes in the network. It runs from Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City and has a branch extending to Vaishali. The Blue Line is approximately 50 kilometres long.

The Blue Line is fully operational, connecting major hubs in Delhi with satellite cities such as Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. The line has two main sections -- the main line and a branch line. The main line reaches out to 50 stations and the branch line adds eight more stations.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Delhi Metro Golden Line to provide airport T1-T3 connectivity - Check details

Also Read: Delhi Metro invites bids to procure 500 MU renewable energy to power low-carbon operations